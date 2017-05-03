Gunslinger takes aim in Stephen King movie adaptation

Author Stephen King (Photo: NEWS CENTER)

BANGOR, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- A hail of bullets announced the arrival of the Gunslinger onto movie screens.

The first trailer for the adaptation of Stephen King's Dark Tower book series debuted on Wednesday. Idris Elba plays tortured hero Roland Deschain, and Matthew McConaughey co-stars as the villainous Man in Black.

The movie has taken years to bring to the screen as one filmmaker after another struggled to capture King's complex narrative combining the science fiction, fantasy and Western genres. King developed the epic story over the course of eight books that were released between 1982 and 2012.

The Dark Tower movie arrives in theaters on August 4. And the fun doesn't end there for Stephen King fans. They can also look forward to seeing the new movie adaptation of his book IT on September 8.

