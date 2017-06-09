You Will Be a Better Person if You Read More Harry Potter Books
As if we need another reason to indulge in all the Harry Potter fantasy J.K. Rowling blessed the world with. Now according to science, you may become a better person if you do. Angeli Kakade (@angelikakade) has the story.
WCSH 2:15 PM. EDT June 09, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
NOW: New tick disease
-
Stealthing epidemic
-
Goldberg Youth Sports commentary
-
43 year old gymnastics teacher accused of sexually abusing a minor.
-
Woman convicted in childcare death released
-
Gorham crash - March 24
-
NEWS CENTER Video Forecast
-
Ice Carousel (Ctsy: Snowmobile Northern Maine)
-
Maine girl says 'I am not a distraction'
-
Goose lays eggs at Whole Foods
More Stories
-
Maine senators on Comey hearingJun. 9, 2017, 12:52 a.m.
-
Bomb threat reported at L.L. Bean manufacturing facilityJun. 8, 2017, 8:31 p.m.
-
Roommate of fallen Fryeburg officer: 'He died doing…Jun. 8, 2017, 5:56 p.m.