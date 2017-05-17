You Can Now Send Your Loved One's Ashes Into Space
According to the FAI, only 553 people have ever been to space, so the chances are pretty slim but that number is going to get a lot higher because Elysium Space has partnered with Space X to send portions of a person's cremated remains into orbit. Jose Se
WCSH 12:07 PM. EDT May 17, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
NOW: New tick disease
-
Stealthing epidemic
-
Goldberg Youth Sports commentary
-
43 year old gymnastics teacher accused of sexually abusing a minor.
-
Woman convicted in childcare death released
-
Gorham crash - March 24
-
NEWS CENTER Video Forecast
-
Ice Carousel (Ctsy: Snowmobile Northern Maine)
-
Maine girl says 'I am not a distraction'
-
Goose lays eggs at Whole Foods
More Stories
-
Gisele drops Tom Brady concussion shockerMay 17, 2017, 9:55 a.m.
-
Sen. King talks approaching impeachmentMay 17, 2017, 7:55 a.m.
-
Leaking truck streaks chemical onto Portland roadMay 17, 2017, 10:24 a.m.