Woman Gets Even With Ex Husband, Destroys Violin Collection Worth $1M

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Bail set in beating caught on video case
-
Homicide victim's sister speaks out
-
NOW: Facebook page causes quite a stir
-
truck driver shortage raises concerns
-
NEWS CENTER Video Forecast
-
Driver writes moving statement about fatal accident
-
NEWS CENTER Video Forecast
-
LePage plans to veto a bill that requires hands free cellphone use while driving.
-
71 dishes you have to try if you're dining in Portland anytime soon.
-
Lovily Johnson baby death
More Stories
-
Trump bans transgender troops from serving in U.S.…Jul 26, 2017, 9:20 a.m.
-
Charges against Black Lives Matter protesters droppedJul 26, 2017, 10:21 a.m.
-
Collins, King vote against GOP health care repeal in…Jul 26, 2017, 7:15 a.m.