Why You Shouldn't Post Vacation Pics While on Vacation
You should think twice before posting vacation pictures on social media while you're on vacation, no matter how many comments and 'likes' you collect. It's an invitation for burglars that no one is home. Sean Dowling (@seandowlingtv) has more.
WCSH 12:14 PM. EDT July 31, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Rumford Fire Hero
-
Suspect Dead After Police Chase in Milton, NH
-
NEWS CENTER Video Forecast
-
NEWS CENTER Video Forecast
-
Farewell, Chris Facchini
-
MAINE LOBSTER FESTIVAL INTERVIEW JULY 30, 2017
-
Deadly Force Justified in Front Loader Theft Case
-
Maine child makes unexpected comeback against cancer using cannabis
-
Rumford fire 2
-
N.H. workplace allows pets
More Stories
-
Small plane carrying 2 Maine men crash-lands in Ohio fieldJul 31, 2017, 7:58 a.m.
-
NH man dies after high-speed chase ends in fiery…Jul 31, 2017, 6:36 a.m.
-
Reports: Playwright/actor Sam Shepard dies at 73Jul 31, 2017, 11:39 a.m.