What is the Best Ear to Use to Talk on the Phone?

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Farmers' Almanac Preview Part Two: 2018 Winter Outlook
-
NEWS CENTER Video Forecast
-
94-year-old retired judge puts in pool for neighborhood kids
-
Lola turns 100 years old
-
On the front lines of Maine's opioid epidemic
-
Graphic video: Car slams into crowd at alt-right demonstration
-
Fights break out in the street during alt-right protest
-
Chopper crash linked to white nationalist rally
-
WCSH Breaking News
-
Body found in Portland Harbor
More Stories
-
Rte. 121 in Casco closed due to crash involving…Aug 14, 2017, 3:52 p.m.
-
State police join search for Hancock man missing…Aug 14, 2017, 4:47 p.m.
-
Almanac: Get ready Maine, this winter will be no joke!Aug 13, 2017, 8:51 p.m.