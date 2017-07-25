We Love Facebook Because it Lets Us Hate Our Friends

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Iredell County man arrested on sexual assault charges
-
NEWS CENTER Video Forecast
-
NEWS CENTER Video Forecast
-
Maine student builds his own self-driving car
-
Girl from Raymond meets transplant donor
-
Recieve Pot for Trash in Gardiner, Maine
-
Dakota the dog freed from euthanasia
-
Newborns turned into Disney princesses in Roseville photo shoot
-
Tech Tuesday: Top $10 LED Steal - The Deal Guy
-
Lawmakers resume debate over marijuana
More Stories
-
LePage vetoes raising tobacco purchasing age bill,…Jul 25, 2017, 9:58 a.m.
-
No ACA repeal vote from Poliquin without replacement planJul 25, 2017, 9:45 a.m.
-
Buxton man exposes himself to 7-year-old, now not…Jul 25, 2017, 10:33 a.m.