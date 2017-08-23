Want Good Grades? Survey Says Don't Drink Too Much Coffee

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Police respond to Saco standoff
-
Mainer remembers USS Indianapolis
-
NEWS CENTER Video Forecast
-
NEWS CENTER Video Forecast
-
Maine Medicaid Referendum Disagreement
-
Governor LePage responds to Mainers' letters
-
Teen killed in Acton motorcycle crash
-
Paralyzed dirt biker back on track
-
Bennett shares he won't run for Maine Governor
-
Camp for young boys dealing with loss offers a safe haven
More Stories
-
16-year-old Sanford teen killed in Acton dirt bike crashAug 23, 2017, 6:41 a.m.
-
Racism is wrong says LePage, but so is violent resistanceAug 23, 2017, 12:03 p.m.
-
Maine W.W. II vet honors shipmates lost on U.S.S…Aug 22, 2017, 4:29 p.m.