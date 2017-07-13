Thousands Agree to Clean Toilets for Free Wi-fi
Purple provides free public wifi and they decided to include a clause requiring a thousand hours of community service from those who agreed to their terms and conditions. Keri Lumm (@thekerilumm) reports on the thousands who unknowingly agreed.
WCSH 1:40 PM. EDT July 13, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Mexico resort drowning death a mystery for Wisconsin family
-
Are pit bulls more dangerous than other dogs?
-
Grand Canyon is in need of repairs
-
Maine state legislator threatened the President.
-
NEWS CENTER Video Forecast
-
NOW: Business owners on bad biz ranking
-
NEWS CENTER Video Forecast
-
Community reacts to Jay murder
-
Biddeford murder suit
-
NOW: Casco Bay Bridge headaches
More Stories
-
Maine man recovering from rare mosquito transmitted…Jul 13, 2017, 12:14 p.m.
-
Jimmy Carter collapses at Habitat BuildJul 13, 2017, 12:04 p.m.
-
Jay man accused of killing girlfriend with bat while…Jul 13, 2017, 1:01 p.m.