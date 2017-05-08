The Country That Suprisingly Pays Less For Starbucks Drinks
We all need our cup of Starbucks to get through the day, even though we don't like to admit it we are always fascinated to see if maybe this time they'll spell your name right! Maria Mercedes Galuppo (@mariamgaluppo) has more.
WCSH 8:47 AM. EDT May 08, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
NOW: New tick disease
-
Stealthing epidemic
-
Goldberg Youth Sports commentary
-
43 year old gymnastics teacher accused of sexually abusing a minor.
-
Woman convicted in childcare death released
-
Gorham crash - March 24
-
NEWS CENTER Video Forecast
-
Ice Carousel (Ctsy: Snowmobile Northern Maine)
-
Maine girl says 'I am not a distraction'
-
Goose lays eggs at Whole Foods
More Stories
-
Plea deal expected from man accused in fatal hit and runMay. 8, 2017, 7:14 a.m.
-
Accused killer of engaged Boston doctors expected in courtMay. 8, 2017, 11:04 a.m.
-
Former Justice Dept. insider testifies in Russia probeMay. 8, 2017, 8:03 a.m.