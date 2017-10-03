The Best U.S. Cities to Live In to Get the Most for Your Money

If you're lucky enough to have a job where you could pick up and live just about anywhere, you might as well get the most for your money. Here are the cities where you can do that! Buzz60's Elizabeth Keatinge (@elizkeatinge) has more.

WCSH 12:59 PM. EDT October 03, 2017

TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories