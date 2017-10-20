People Are Using Dating Apps at Work (When They're Not Dating Their Coworkers)
A survey of 3,000 single people found nearly 70 percent of people use apps in the office. Not only that, but many are open to dating their coworkers. Buzz60's Elizabeth Keatinge (@elizkeatinge) has more.
WCSH 4:15 PM. EDT October 20, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
NOW: Mainer wins Nobel Prize
-
Disappearance baffles family
-
NOW: Trans teen says private school asked him to leave
-
Inside the chaos: Police release Las Vegas body cam footage
-
Jason Aldean on stage when deadly Las Vegas shooting began
-
NEWS CENTER Video Forecast
-
Gun Sales after Las Vegas- NECN
-
NOW: Vegas couple says they recognize gunman from gun show
-
Botanical Garden battle
-
NEWS CENTER Video Forecast
More Stories
-
Attempted child abduction at Portland Hannaford,…Oct 20, 2017, 2:11 p.m.
-
Second fire torches Sanford home, half-mile from…Oct 20, 2017, 4:04 p.m.
-
Missing Scarborough teen with autism found safeOct 20, 2017, 4:40 p.m.