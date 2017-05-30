Nordic Leaders Troll Trump With Their Own Glowing Orb Pic

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
NOW: New tick disease
-
Stealthing epidemic
-
Goldberg Youth Sports commentary
-
43 year old gymnastics teacher accused of sexually abusing a minor.
-
Woman convicted in childcare death released
-
Gorham crash - March 24
-
NEWS CENTER Video Forecast
-
Ice Carousel (Ctsy: Snowmobile Northern Maine)
-
Maine girl says 'I am not a distraction'
-
Goose lays eggs at Whole Foods
More Stories
-
Body of missing canoeist recovered from Saco River…May 30, 2017, 12:58 p.m.
-
Missing toddler Ayla Reynolds declared legally dead, legalMay 30, 2017, 10:15 a.m.
-
Governor says he still plans to close Machiasport prisonMay 30, 2017, 11:24 a.m.