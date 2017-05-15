New York City Hotel Imports Sand From the Hamptons So You Don't Have to Leave
Hotel execs at the Dream Downtown literally had sand imported from the Hamptons to pull off the ultimate beach theme on the pool deck so you can stay in the city. Sean Dowling (@seandowlingtv) has more.
WCSH 11:39 AM. EDT May 15, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
NOW: New tick disease
-
Stealthing epidemic
-
Goldberg Youth Sports commentary
-
43 year old gymnastics teacher accused of sexually abusing a minor.
-
Woman convicted in childcare death released
-
Gorham crash - March 24
-
NEWS CENTER Video Forecast
-
Ice Carousel (Ctsy: Snowmobile Northern Maine)
-
Maine girl says 'I am not a distraction'
-
Goose lays eggs at Whole Foods
More Stories
-
Dorothy Smail describes the moment she finds missing…May 15, 2017, 10:33 a.m.
-
73 yr old rape victim forgives neighbor who attacked…May 15, 2017, 8:46 a.m.
-
Volunteer rescuer and dog find lost 5 yr old in Acton woodsMay 15, 2017, 2:56 a.m.