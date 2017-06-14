Minor League Team To Hand Out 'You Might Be The Father's Day' Pregnancy Tests
The Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp Minor League Baseball team will be giving away hundreds of pregnancy tests to attendants for a promotion they are calling 'You Might Be The Father's Day.' Jose Sepulveda (@josesepulvedatv) has more.
WCSH 10:21 AM. EDT June 14, 2017
