Massive Solar Storm Brings Rare Light Shows To United States
The sun has another show to put on. Parts of the United States are going to experience an aurora Wednesday into Thursday. But now you won't have to trek to the arctic to see them. Aidan Kelley has the story.
WCSH 11:21 AM. EDT September 06, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Auburn flooding
-
Hurricane Irma: What to expect in a category 5 storm
-
NEWS CENTER Video Forecast
-
NOW: Mom of child with autism pens open letter
-
Irma still a Category 5 hurricane
-
People who stayed in Cascade Locks on edge
-
The special dress from 1950 still going strong in 2017
-
NEWS CENTER Video Forecast
-
How worried should Maine be about Irma?
-
Mainer Jesse "Flex" Labreck on the American Ninja Warrior finals
More Stories
-
Maine couple trapped in San Juan as they wait out IrmaSep. 6, 2017, 10:57 a.m.
-
Gutner Blog...Irma Battering the LeewardsSep. 6, 2017, 7:23 a.m.
-
Hurricane Irma still a 185-mph storm as threat for…Sep. 6, 2017, 5:18 a.m.