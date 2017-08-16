Insect Burgers and Bug Balls? Switzerland Sells Insect Food
Switzerland is well known for its delicious chocolate, their watches and civilized democracy but now they are looking to be known as the ones selling you bugs on the food aisle? Buzz60's Maria Mercedes Galuppo (mariamgaluppo) has more.
WCSH 1:49 PM. EDT August 16, 2017
