Here's Why One City is Trying To Crack Down On Those Annoying Beach Tents
It's all fun in the sun until someone pops their beach tent up in front of you, blocking your ocean view.Well, one city in Delaware is cracking down on the popular summertime beach shelter. Buzz60's Nick Cardona (@nickcardona93) has that story.
WCSH 5:14 PM. EDT July 05, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Man spots a shark off coast of Maine
-
Officers responding to call take ride on Slip N Slide
-
Gov. LePage signs budget
-
People are still cleaning up damages from the tornadoes
-
Possible tornado damage in Bridgton
-
NEWS CENTER Video Forecast
-
Police in Maine and Connecticut are looking for a 31-year-old who was last seen on Sunday.
-
Independence of Chebeague Island
-
Video of the Sebago Lake storm Courtesy of Bob Zimmerman of Yarmouth.
-
Bear euthanized after breaking into home
More Stories
-
Four people shot dead in Madison, police investigatingJul. 5, 2017, 10:49 a.m.
-
Neighbor allegedly shoots dog that wandered onto propertyJul. 5, 2017, 6:22 p.m.
-
Party held at Maine home with link to 3 killingsJul. 5, 2017, 2:34 p.m.