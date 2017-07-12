Harper Beckham's Buckingham Palace Princess Birthday Party Sparks Outrage
David and Victoria Beckham showed pictures of their little princess Harper having a birthday party at Buckingham palace with a real Princess Eugenia. Now he is trying to placate the situation by calling it a 'tea party'. Keri Lumm (@thekerilumm) has more.
WCSH 8:39 AM. EDT July 12, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Jay Homicide investigation
-
NEWS CENTER Video Forecast
-
Peter Alfond dies
-
Plane rerouted to Boston just before touchdown
-
Vancouver WinCo shoplifting video goes viral
-
NOW: Using Narcan for overdoses
-
Bangor woman celebrates big 100
-
Proposal to discontinue nips rejected
-
Florida beachgoers form an 80-person human chain to save family
-
These are the biggest Prime Day Deals - The Deal Guy
More Stories
-
Jay woman found dead, significant other charged with…Jul 11, 2017, 11:51 a.m.
-
Scarborough man charged with criminal threatening…Jul 11, 2017, 8:37 p.m.
-
A win at the polls is no guarantee referenda will stickJul 12, 2017, 7:23 a.m.