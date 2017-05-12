Dogs Give Children With Special Needs A Better Quality Of Life, Study Finds

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
NOW: New tick disease
-
Stealthing epidemic
-
Goldberg Youth Sports commentary
-
43 year old gymnastics teacher accused of sexually abusing a minor.
-
Woman convicted in childcare death released
-
Gorham crash - March 24
-
NEWS CENTER Video Forecast
-
Ice Carousel (Ctsy: Snowmobile Northern Maine)
-
Maine girl says 'I am not a distraction'
-
Goose lays eggs at Whole Foods
More Stories
-
Manslaughter arrest made in Waldo deathMay 12, 2017, 11:52 a.m.
-
Thorndike woman charged with manslaughter of…May 12, 2017, 11:48 a.m.
-
Tom Brady selected for cover of Madden NFL '18 video gameMay 12, 2017, 10:12 a.m.