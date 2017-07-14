Beyonce Debuts the Twins, Do They Share Special Connection to Donald Trump?

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Maria's Restaurant upset with homeless
-
NEWS Center Video Forecast
-
Teen tries to help break cycle of abuse
-
MacronTrumpHandshake
-
Truck overturns, spilling slime eels on highway
-
Delta passengers demand answers
-
NEWS CENTER Video Forecast
-
NOW: Wife visits deported husband in Guatemala
-
Keeping mosquitoes away
-
Are pit bulls more dangerous than other dogs?
More Stories
-
Democrats punish legislator who threatened TrumpJul 14, 2017, 10:38 a.m.
-
Former Dem House Speaker Mark Eves enters governor's raceJul 13, 2017, 10:02 p.m.
-
Are homeless shelters impacting Maine businesses?Jul 13, 2017, 6:52 p.m.