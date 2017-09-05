Americans Are Really Hardworking, Especially Compared To These Countries

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
How worried should Maine be about Irma?
-
Stolen bottles in Hiram
-
NEWS CENTER Video Forecast
-
The Galaxy Roller Coaster Ran for the last time
-
Lobster Tradition in Belfast predicts 6 more weeks of summer
-
NEWS CENTER Video Forecast
-
Green Outdoors The Story of 'Hang On Hank'
-
WCSH Live Video
-
NEWS CENTER Video Forecast
-
Isle of Shoals
More Stories
-
Hurricane Irma now at Category 5, with 175 mph windsSep. 4, 2017, 5:10 p.m.
-
$300 of recyclables meant for charity brazenly stolenSep. 4, 2017, 5:57 p.m.
-
Did you feel that?Sep. 4, 2017, 9:12 p.m.