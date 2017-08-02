19th-Century Books Features a 'Baron Trump', A Man Named Don and Russia
A series of books written by Ingersoll Lockwood over a hundred years ago has the internet in a frenzy. It's not surprising since the story revolves a wealthy kid named Baron Trump. Keri Lumm (@thekerilumm) has more.
WCSH 10:34 AM. EDT August 02, 2017
More Stories
-
Trump signs bill imposing sanctions on RussiaAug. 2, 2017, 10:51 a.m.
-
Student debt relief, tobacco bills on lawmakers agendaAug. 2, 2017, 7:26 a.m.
-
Acadia sees dramatic increase in sale of senior…Aug. 1, 2017, 3:34 p.m.