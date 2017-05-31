12-year-old singing ventriloquist wows judges on 'America's Got Talent'

Darci Lynne, 12, earned Mel B's golden buzzer on America's Got Talent. (Photo: Facebook screenshot)

Darci Lynne took the stage on America's Got Talent with a pink bunny puppet and walked off with gold.

The 12-year-old ventriloquist appeared excited and maybe a little nervous as she stood in front of Simon Cowell and the rest of the bunch.

Darci said being on the show was one of her "big dreams" and she wanted to keep ventriloquism alive "because it's not common."

She may have accomplished that with one performance.

Her singing puppet earned her a standing ovation from everyone, judges included, and a golden buzzer from Mel B.

"You make my heart melt," Mel B said to an emotional Darci.

Watch her performance below and see more from America's Got Talent Tuesdays on 12 News.

