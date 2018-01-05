Tennyson Coleman joined NEWS CENTER Maine in March 2017. He’s been a member of NEWS CENTER NOW since October of the same year. The self-proclaimed “Mr. Bravado” was born in Washington D.C. and lived in the D.C. Metro area for his entire childhood.

In 2016, Coleman graduated from Temple University in Philadelphia with a B.A. in Media Studies and a minor in Management Information Systems. During his time as a student Coleman won a Mid-Atlantic Regional Student Emmy in 2016. After graduation he reported for KRCR Newschannel 7 in Redding California. There he covered multiple stories that received national attention.

Now Tennyson is excited to be back on the east coast and living in Maine. Check out his segment “Tennyson Tries It” which airs on Wednesdays. If you have a story idea feel free to message his Twitter here @TennysonTV or Facebook here

