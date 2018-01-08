“We take our work seriously. But we don’t take ourselves seriously.” That’s how Sharon Rose Vaznis describes her role as co-anchor of the highly rated NEWS CENTER Maine Morning Report. “We work hard to bring you accurate, informative, meaningful stories,” she explains, “But we also like to share a laugh with our viewers, who are like family to us.”

Sharon says her life is proof that dreams really do come true. As a native Vermonter, she first came to Maine on a family vacation when she was 14 years old. She fell in love with the state and made a promise to herself that, if ever given the opportunity, she would live here.

That opportunity came in 1989, just a couple of months after she graduated from Ithaca College, when she was offered a weekend news producing job at NEWS CENTER Maine. With barely two nickels to rub together, she moved to Portland and lived at the old YWCA on Spring Street until she could save enough money for an apartment.

Sharon’s hard work and award winning producing skills paved the way for a future in front of the camera. After working in various capacities as a reporter and anchor, Sharon landed on the Morning Report in 1996, where she has remained ever since.

Sharon shares a home with her husband Rick Vaznis, her two daughters Miranda and Duffy, two dogs, one cat, a hermit crab, and a closet full of fabulous shoes! She proudly drives a 2005 minivan with some 200,000 miles on the odometer. She says she is deeply grateful for her career, her wonderful friends and family, and every moment of her life here in Maine.

