Ryan Breton joined the NEWS CENTER Maine weather team in 2017.

Nor’easters sparked Ryan’s interest in weather, but he enjoys forecasting all four seasons. On one of his first weekends working in Maine, he covered the state’s largest tornado outbreak on record, with five touchdowns in a single day.

He grew up in southern New Hampshire but has spent plenty of time in Maine. His family has a cottage in Saco.

Ryan earned his Bachelor of Science degree in Meteorology from Penn State, one of the best atmospheric science programs in the country. Ryan led the Campus Weather Service, where he started a partnership with The Weather Channel and appeared live on-air from Happy Valley several times in college.

He began his career at NH1 News in Concord, New Hampshire. During college, he spent two summers as an intern on the weather team at WCVB in Boston.

Outside of work, Ryan can be found golfing or skiing, depending on the season.

He’s excited to be part of STORM CENTER, and knows the iconic theme music well.

