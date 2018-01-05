Rob Nesbitt (Photo: NEWS CENTER)

Rob Nesbitt joined the NEWS CENTER team in April 2012. He is a Multimedia Journalist reporting on stories from Kittery to Fort Kent for the news magazine show 207.

Since starting at NEWS CENTER, Rob has won a New England Emmy Award, an Edward R. Murrow Award for writing and multiple awards from The Maine Association of Broadcasters in best feature, sports feature and photojournalism categories.

Rob received his Bachelor of Science degree in Communications with a concentration in Broadcast Journalism from the New England School of Communications. He contributed to the school's student produced newscast and public affairs show, as well as reported for its radio station 89.3 FM WHSN.

While attending NESCom, Rob had the opportunity to intern with the CBS Evening News Weekend Edition in New York. He worked side by side with network producers, correspondents and anchors where his passion for storytelling grew even further.

In his free time Rob enjoys taking advantage of everything the Maine outdoors has to offer from downhill skiing to horseback riding. The avid equestrian has shown his family's quarter horses all over the Northeast and Maritime Provinces since childhood.

If you'd like to suggest a story idea you can email him at rob.nesbitt@NEWSCENTERmaine.com.

