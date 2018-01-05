Pat Callaghan began working at NEWS CENTER Maine in December 1979. He has been co-anchor of NEWS CENTER Maine at 6 p.m. and 11 p.m since 1989.



Before coming to NEWS CENTER Maine, Pat worked at WSME-AM in Sanford as a newscaster and commercial producer, and was a writer and feature reporter at New Hampshire Public Television.

Much of Pat's reporting focuses on state and national politics. He has covered numerous Democratic and Republican national conventions since 1988. Pat has written and produced award-winning documentaries on some of Maine's most important political figures, including Edmund Muskie, George Mitchell, Bill Cohen and Olympia Snowe, and brought five Maine governors together for a unique group discussion-- Joe Brennan, John McKernan, Angus King, John Baldacci and Paul LePage.

Pat grew up in Framingham, Massachusetts. He was awarded a bachelor's degree in History from the University of New Hampshire. Pat is married and has two grown children.

You can follow Pat on Twitter @PatCallaghan6



