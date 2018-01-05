Lee Goldberg (Photo: NEWS CENTER)

Lee Goldberg joined NEWS CENTER Maine in 1993 as Sports Director at WLBZ 2 in Bangor. In his years at NEWS CENTER Maine, Lee has covered some of the biggest stories in New England sports history, including 7 Super Bowls and 3 World Series'. Lee was on hand when the Patriots won Super Bowls in 2001, 2003, 2004, 2015 and 2017. He was also there to witness the Red Sox incredible comeback against the New York Yankees in the 2004 ALCS, and their subsequent World Series victory. Lee was also in Denver when the Sox beat the Rockies for the World Series title in 2007 and at Fenway Park for the Sox' Series win in 2013.

Lee created and hosted the first HS Football wrap up show in Maine when the 5th Quarter was introduced in 1993. It continues to this day as the longest running HS Football wrap-up show in New England.

Lee's contributions to sports reporting in Maine have been recognized by the Maine Association of Broadcasters and the Associated Press, as well as the Maine Athletic Directors' Association, which has named him Media Person of the Year. Lee has won the Readers Choice Best Local TV Sports Anchor award for DownEast Magazine in 2012, 2013, 2014, 2015.

Lee is currently the co-host of NEWS CENTER Now which can be seen weekdays on NEWS CENTER Maine at 5pm

Before coming to NEWS CENTER Maine, Lee was Sports Director at WBOY-TV in Clarksburg, West Virginia from 1991-1993.

In his spare time, Lee volunteers with the Maine Children's Cancer program, Sweetser, KIDS First, The Cromwell Center, The IRIS Network and others.

He lives in the Portland area with his wife, five sons, one daughter, 4 dogs and 5 cats.

You can friend or subscribe to Lee on Facebook here: Lee Goldberg or follow him on Twitter: @wcshsportsguy

