Kristina Rex joined NEWS CENTER Maine in October of 2015 after graduating from Boston College (Go Eagles!). She started as a reporter for the Morning Report in Bangor, and has moved through multiple shifts – eventually landing a spot as a reporter on the NEWS CENTER Now team.

Kristina has loved living and working in multiple parts of the Pine Tree State. Getting to know Mainers from every county has been the best part of her job. She’s reported from the Can-Am Crown Races in Fort Kent, all the way down to Kittery. Kristina also had the honor of reporting for NEWS CENTER Maine’s sister station KHOU after the devastating floods Hurricane Harvey brought to Houston, Texas.

Kristina is from “away.” She grew up in both Andover, MA and Wolfeboro, NH. She’s New England through and through – and tries to convince Mainers that being “from away” isn’t so bad, especially when we all root for the same sports teams!

Kristina believes that storytelling is the most powerful way to impact change and make people feel something. She loves finding unique people and stories. She also loves investigations, digging into data to find the answers Mainers are looking for.

When she’s not reporting, Kristina loves singing, playing instruments, cooking, dancing, and spending time with her family and friends.

If you have a story idea, feel free to email her at kristina.rex@newscentermaine.com, follow her on Facebook, or tweet at her @KristinaRex.

