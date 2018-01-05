Kattey “KO” Ortiz joined NEWS CENTER Maine in October 2016, and she’s no stranger to New England.

Kattey grew up in neighboring New Hampshire and studied journalism at Keene State College, before launching her career out west in Colorado. She served as the weekend anchor and reporter at KREX-TV in Grand Junction.

WOI-TV in Des Moines was her next adventure, where she covered the early leg of the presidential race in 2015 leading up to the Iowa Caucuses. She conducted one-on-one interviews with Governors Bobby Jindal and Scott Walker, got a close look of severe weather and tornado damage, and had multiple exclusive stories.

Because there is no place like home, Kattey came back to the east coast and joined NEWS CENTER Maine as a digital anchor and producer. Her unprecedented role in the newsroom allows her to deliver information quickly and accurately on social media platforms, as well as on NOW at 5 p.m. Her “Social Stop” segment highlights the online conversations in our communities.

KO *loves* being active on social media: follow her on Twitter @KatteyOrtizTV, give her Facebook page a like here, and feel free to send her an email (even if it’s to say hi!) at kattey.ortiz@newscentermaine.com.



© 2018 WCSH-TV