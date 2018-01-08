Katie Bavoso joined the NEWS CENTER Maine team in January 2014.

Katie comes to NEWS CENTER Maine from her home state of New Jersey. She attended Rowan University in Southern New Jersey where she received her undergraduate degree in Communication Studies. While at Rowan, Katie spent all the time she could working with the Rowan Television Network. Thanks to RTN, Katie had many opportunities to refine her skills both in front of and behind the camera on many of the network's student produced shows. She fed her love of broadcast journalism by heading the anchor desk on RTN News for four semesters as well as hosting and writing for several other shows during her time at the University.

During the summer of 2012, Katie interned at WABC News in Manhattan, New York. There she assisted reporters and the assignment desk in chasing down stories as well as writing pieces for their 5pm news broadcast. Katie says the skills and experience she received during her internship are vital to her career as a broadcast journalist.

Although this Jersey girl has many fond memories of summers at the Jersey Shore, Katie is excited to explore Maine's outdoor experiences and take on as many new adventures as she can handle. In her spare time, you will often find her out and about getting to know Bangor and the surrounding area, or in the local comic book store picking the latest edition of one of her many favorite graphic novels. Her favorite part about her new home state is getting to know all its local residents and learning their stories.

Copyright 2016 WCSH