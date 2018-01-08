Clay is so excited to be back in the beautiful state of Maine. He feels that Maine changed his life for the better. He met his wife in Bangor and joined an excellent fire department that took that flatlander in when he moved here. He also joke that he had to switch to NEWS CENTER Maine just so they could watch him, because it was easier than getting them to change the channel. Clay says it's an exciting time to be at a station that he admired when he was in Bangor and when he was working in Peoria, Illinois.

Clay is originally from the Chicagoland area so he is used to the cold. He is a former goaltender, a current youth hockey ref and a big Blackhawks fan — but before you start throwing tomatoes, don’t worry, he's married into a Bruins family. (Awkward 2013 finish for me though)

Clay was a former morning anchor at WMBD/WYZZ in Peoria, Illinois and before that he was an anchor/reporter at WVII in Bangor. Please reach out to him at clayton.gordon@NEWSCENTERmaine.com with story ideas and thanks again for allowing him the pleasure of broadcasting in Vacationland!

You can follow Clay on Facebook here and on Twitter @ClayGordonNews

