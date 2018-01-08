Chris Costa joined NEWS CENTER Maine as a Multimedia Journalist in July 2015 and works at WCSH 6 in Portland.

Before moving to Maine, Chris worked at KAGS HD News, a TEGNA sister station in Bryan, TX, starting in August of 2013. In the heart of Aggieland, Chris was a news and sports multimedia journalist. Chris was a general assignment reporter for news, but also did weekly “Health Alert” segments with a physician.

For sports, he covered Johnny Manziel and the Texas A&M football team and other sports, as well as high school sports, with an (obvious) emphasis on Friday Night Lights high school football.

Chris was later promoted to the station’s 10 p.m. co-anchor/producer.

Chris graduated Summa Cum Laude from Boston University’s College of Communication with a Bachelor of Science degree in Journalism with a concentration in Broadcast in May of 2013.

At BU, Chris won a Boston/New England Regional Student Emmy for his piece on Gun Control, as well as a New England Associated Press Student Award for his participation in the 2012 Presidential Election Coverage as one of the show’s co-anchors.

He was also the Sideline Reporter for the BU Men's Hockey team, conducting interviews with players in between periods.

Chris was born in Boston and was raised in Newton, MA.

Chris is excited to be back in New England, especially southern Maine, where his family vacations every summer.

Chris is a fan of all Boston sports. Be careful though, Chris likes to talk – a lot.

Chris enjoys surfing, playing lacrosse and basketball, and going to the gym.

He’s also a huge fan of classic rock music, and loves playing the guitar and drums.

Chris lives in Portland with his wife, Ashley, and their dog, Kai.

If you have a story idea, shoot him an e-mail: Christopher.costa@NEWSCENTERmaine.com

Follow Chis on Facebook here and on Twitter @ChrisCostaTV

