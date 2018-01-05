Bill Green is Maine’s senior television reporter and one of its most popular as well.

After working behind the scenes for three years, Bill debuted as a Sportscaster at WLBZ2 on June 30, 1975.

After six years in Bangor, he moved to Portland and began anchoring weekend sports statewide in 1981.

In 1993, he became a full time feature reporter having already established the weekly segments Green Outdoors and My Hometown.

In 2001, he began his highly acclaimed magazine program Bill Green’s Maine, now in its 18th season.

In 2016, Bill Green’s Maine won the Regional Emmy as Outstanding Magazine Program in New England.

It was Bill’s second Emmy in as many years, having won the award for Outstanding Light Feature in 2015.

In 2015, he also won a Regional Edward R. Murrow Award for his feature reporting.

A lifelong Mainer, Bill was born in Bangor (1953). He was educated in Bangor schools (Bangor High 1971) and the University of Maine (1976.)

He is an inductee into the Maine Broadcasters’ Hall of Fame and the Maine Sports Hall of Fame.

He is a Registered Maine Guide, has served as Senior Warden at Trinity Episcopal Church of Portland and Assistant Jayvee Baseball Coach at Greely High.

He has served on the boards of numerous non-profits and is a popular banquet speaker.

In 2000, he donated bone marrow to a 10-year old leukemia patient in Holly, Michigan who went on to graduate from college and is recently married.

Bill and his wife Pam reside in Cumberland. They have two grown children, Sam and Emily.

