NEWS CENTER laments the loss of long-time employee Norm L'Heureux

Norman L'Heureux

LEWISTON, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- NEWS CENTER is mourning the loss of forty year veteran Norm L’Heureux of Lewiston who passed away on Thursday at the age of 85.

He grew up in Lewiston and graduated from St. Dom’s in the class of 1950.

He joined the Army and served in Germany during the Korean Conflict. He received extensive training in ham radios and after attending the University and a communications college in Boston, he came to work at WCSH in Portland.

During that “Golden Age of Television,” licenses were needed to run the transmitter and to monitor it in Master Control. Norm spent many hours in these duties which, in fact, kept Channel 6 on the air.

He married the former Charlotte Veilleux and they began growing their family which he passionately loved. Their children Charlie and Louise were frequent visitors to the station.

"L'Heureux," which translates to "the happy" was aptly named. He enjoyed his jobs and life’s simple pleasures. The L'Heureux's traveled extensively visiting such exotic places as Africa, Europe and Alaska. They also traveled regionally, often in an RV.

With the deregulation of the 1980’s, a number of engineering jobs were eliminated as licenses were no longer needed.

At the age of 57, Norm became a news photographer. He gamely learned the craft with a smile on his face. He enjoyed getting out of the studio to meet Maine’s news makers and cover current events. He often staffed the Lewiston Bureau near his home.

Norm retired in 1995 after more than 40 years with the Maine Broadcasting System.

He remained an active ham radio operator with the call sign W1SCM.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on February 1 at the Basilica of Saints Peter & Paul (Lower Chapel) where he was a communicant. Committal will follow at St. Peter’s Cemetery.

Copyright 2016 WCSH